Balochistan [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): Baloch political activists Mahrang Baloch and Sabiha Baloch on Wednesday held a meeting with a European Union delegation to bring attention to human rights abuses in Balochistan.

They discussed issues such as enforced disappearances, harassment, and restrictions on peaceful political activities.

Mahrang Baloch shared details of the meeting in a post on X, stating, "Sabiha Baloch and I recently met with the EU delegation to address the urgent situation in Balochistan."

She also expressed gratitude, saying, "Thank you, EU, for your time and attention. We call on the EU to take action on the urgent human rights violations, enforced disappearances, and the repression of peaceful activism in Balochistan."

The EU Delegation to Pakistan recognised the meeting in a statement shared on X, noting, "Ahead of an intense week of EUPK bilateral consultations, Deren Derya, Head of Pakistan & Afghanistan Division EU officials, welcome the opportunity to connect with human rights defenders, incl. from Balochistan to discuss fundamental rights & socio-economic situation."

The statement further highlighted that the discussions included topics such as "fundamental rights and the socio-economic conditions in Balochistan."

This meeting took place amidst increasing global concern over human rights abuses in Balochistan, such as the harassment of women and children, suppression of free speech, and the rise in enforced disappearances. The activists urged the EU to take decisive action to address these violations and ensure accountability in Balochistan.

Human rights violations in Balochistan have been a persistent and significant issue for decades. Ethnic Baloch people in Pakistan's Balochistan province have long accused the state of systemic discrimination, marginalisation, and the denial of political autonomy. The Pakistani government has been criticised for forcibly suppressing Baloch nationalist movements, with reports of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture of activists, journalists, and civilians.

The Pakistani military, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces have been implicated in these abuses, often targeting Baloch insurgents and pro-independence groups under the guise of counter-insurgency operations.

In addition to the violence, Balochistan suffers from widespread economic underdevelopment, despite its wealth of natural resources such as oil, gas, and minerals. This economic disparity, combined with limited access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure, has fueled growing discontent among the Baloch people. (ANI)

