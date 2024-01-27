Islamabad [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Saturday said that the participation of people in the public meeting shows that they have decided that "they stand united against their genocide."

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "Today it is not just a public meeting, it is not just a gathering, but it is a public referendum, it is the decision of the Baloch nation, it is the decision of the court of the Baloch people. Baloch people have made their decision today, that they stand united against their genocide, now we will send you a message, you should use force and weapons... or spread false propaganda against us. In both cases we are ready to face you with our public resistance."

Also Read | Alien Invasion: US Not Ready for Extraterrestrial Attack, Says Pentagon Watchdog.

A large number of people from parts of Balochistan gathered to participate in the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's (BYC) protest in Quetta on Saturday against Pakistan's atrocities. The BYC, which recently concluded a two-month protest in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, had called for huge participation from people in the protest.

People joined the protest even when Section 144 was imposed by the government in Quetta, the Balochistan Post reported, citing local media reports. In a post on X, Balochistan's Information Minister Jan Achakzai announced that all forms of public gathering are prohibited in Quetta due to threat alerts for the next two weeks.

Also Read | COVID-19: Coronavirus Infection No Longer Perceived As Serious Health Problem, Says Study.

Earlier in the day, Mahrang Baloch lambasted the imposition of Section 144 in Quetta by the provincial government. The Baloch activist called it "an attempt to disrupt and disturb our right to peaceful assembly."

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "As we commence phase five of our peaceful movement against human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances through a rally in Quetta, the provincial government of Balochistan has imposed Section 144 to ban public gatherings. The government spokesperson has also spread rumors about the possibility of a suicide bombing."

"This is an attempt to disrupt and disturb our right to peaceful assembly. I want to draw your attention to the fact that in case of any unpleasant event or anything happening to peaceful protesters and the families of missing persons, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar, government provincial spokesperson Jan Achakzai, the Balochistan government, and law enforcement agencies must be held accountable," she added.

The people of Quetta welcomed the participants who had gathered in the city to raise their voices. While announcing the most recent protest to be held in Quetta, the BYC appealed to the people of Balochistan to gather in huge numbers.

According to the news report by the Balochistan Post, the series of protests started after the extrajudicial killings of November 2023, eventually leading to demonstrations across the nation. Mahrang Baloch also released a video message urging the women of Balochistan to participate in the gathering to be held at Quetta.

In the video, Mahrang Baloch mentioned that the struggle of Balochistan belongs to all people of Balochistan, regardless of their gender. She also asked the people to adhere to the ethical guidelines set by the BYC and avoid all actions that could be exploited.

A set of instructions was also given by the BYC to display peaceful and ethical conduct with law enforcement agencies, The Balochistan Post reported. Furthermore, the BYC has also announced directives against any vandalism, removal of political party flags, or any disruptive activities during the gathering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)