Balochistan [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): A 22-year-old Baloch woman was left critically wounded after personnel of Pakistan's Federal Constabulary (FC) allegedly opened "indiscriminate fire" in the Balgatar region of Kech district, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the victim, identified as Durdana, wife of Nazir Ahmed and a resident of Sahaky village, was struck by a bullet while preparing the evening meal inside her home, according to local sources.

Her uncle confirmed that she had been hit during gunfire near their residence and was bleeding heavily. Family members rushed her to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kech, where doctors recommended an X-ray and further treatment. Due to the hospital's lack of facilities, she was referred to Karachi late that night.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) strongly condemned the incident, accusing Pakistani forces of conducting "routine indiscriminate firing" in civilian zones. BYC stated that multiple checkpoints have been set up in populated localities, where drones are frequently used for surveillance and random gunfire is common. "This daily aggression by Pakistani forces has made civilian life unbearable in Balochistan," the BYC said in its statement.

As of yet, Pakistani authorities have not released any official statement on the incident. However, human rights activists and locals stated that similar violent encounters have become a tragic norm in the province, with women and children increasingly becoming victims of stray bullets and shelling during military operations, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

On November 29, another tragedy struck in Hoshab when several mortar rounds landed on a residential home, injuring five young girls. One of them later succumbed to her wounds while being transported to Karachi.

The growing frequency of such attacks highlights an alarming pattern of impunity, with the state's silence further deepening mistrust among the local population. Rights groups state that without accountability, the cycle of violence in Balochistan will persist, leaving innocent civilians like Durdana to pay the price for Pakistan's heavy-handed policies, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

