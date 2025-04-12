Balochistan [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): A large protest rally was held in Pasni, a town in Balochistan's Gwadar district, on Thursday in response to the tragic murder of a young boy named Saahil Gulab, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to the Balochistan Post, the demonstrators began their march from the Pasni Fish Harbour jetty and concluded it at the Pasni Press Club. Hundreds of people from different walks of life, including women, political and religious figures, social activists, traders, fishermen, and members of civil society, took part in the rally.

The protesters expressed profound grief and outrage over Saahil's killing, stating that the incident had deeply disturbed the community and left parents, especially those with young children, frightened and anxious, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the protesters, Saahil was a student who had gone missing, and his body was later discovered in a mutilated state by the roadside. They emphasised that such a gruesome act could only be committed by individuals who believe they are above the law and do not fear justice or accountability.

In a related move, the Gwadar Bar Association in Pasni boycotted court proceedings on the same day to express solidarity with Saahil's family. Prominent lawyers, including Advocate Muhammad Arif, Advocate Mansoor Ahmed, Advocate Sarfraz Saleem, and Advocate Saeed Faiz, held a press conference at the court's bar room. They described the incident as deeply tragic and said it had left the entire town in mourning, the Balochistan Post reported.

The lawyers warned that such crimes pose a serious threat to any peaceful society and reflect the boldness of criminals who disregard the law. They insisted that in a society governed by justice, even the most powerful individuals must be held accountable by law enforcement, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The Bar Association strongly denounced the murder, calling it a crime not only against one family but against the values of the entire community and humanity at large. They demanded the immediate formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), swift arrest of those responsible, and strict legal action, the Balochistan Post cited.

In addition, the lawyers called for a fair, impartial, and prompt investigation into the case. They also urged the government to implement effective child protection measures and provide both legal and financial support to the grieving family.

The Gwadar Bar Association vowed to continue their legal efforts until justice is served and appealed to human rights organizations, civil society, and the public to come together in the fight to protect innocent lives. (ANI)

