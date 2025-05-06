Balochistan [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): A public health employee from the Dank area of Balochistan's Turbat, Abdul Lateef, has allegedly been forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces, The Balochistan Post reported.

Lateef, who served in the Public Health Department, was reportedly taken from his residence during a late-night raid, with his current whereabouts unknown. According to The Balochistan Post report, relatives claimed that security officials entered the home without presenting a warrant and detained Lateef without offering any justification.

His disappearance adds to the rising number of enforced disappearances reported in Balochistan, which have sparked growing outrage from human rights organisations and members of civil society.

In response to these abductions, students at the University of Turbat staged a peaceful campus protest on Monday, demanding the immediate release of Javed Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch Students Front (BSF), and Gwahram Ishaq, the BSF's Shal Zone General Secretary. Both individuals have reportedly gone missing under similar circumstances, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The demonstration, organised by the Baloch Students Alliance, saw a large turnout of both male and female students. Javed Baloch, a graduate of the University of Karachi and resident of Awaran, was allegedly abducted from his Karachi home on the night of April 23 and remains missing.

According to The Balochistan Post report, student groups have vowed to continue a series of demonstrations under the banner of the Baloch Students Alliance to draw attention to the crisis and pressure authorities to act. As part of this campaign, a rally was held at Karachi University on Monday.

These developments reflect a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances affecting students, professionals, and activists in Balochistan and other regions, amid persistent political instability and unrest.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan remain a critical human rights issue, with students, activists, and professionals frequently abducted by security forces without due process. Families are left without answers, fueling widespread fear and protest. Despite growing public outcry, the practice continues, highlighting the region's deep-rooted political and humanitarian concerns. (ANI)

