World News | Balochistan Rights Group Condemns Extrajudicial Killing of Pindok by Pak Security Forces, Urges Global Action Against Human Rights Abuses

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of Pindok, son of Somar, by Pakistani security forces in Mazarabad of Awaran district's Mashkai in Balochistan.

According to the statement shared by Paank, Pindok was abducted on January 14, 2025, along with two others, Shoaib and Ayoub, and was subjected to severe torture before being killed.

It further said that Ayoub and Shoaib were released earlier. However, Pindok's body was handed over to his family on January 25. This incident highlights the pervasive human rights abuses in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

Paank urged the international community to take action to ensure justice for the Baloch people and hold the Pakistani government responsible.

In the post, Paank highlighted that this heinous act showcases the widespread violations of human rights in Balochistan, which include extrajudicial executions, torture, and enforced disappearances. In addition, intentional internet shutdowns are used to quiet victims and censor evidence.

Previously, Paank published a study detailing grave violations of human rights in Balochistan in December 2024. The report details five extrajudicial deaths and 22 examples of enforced disappearances, primarily attributable to Pakistani intelligence and military services, The Balochistan Post reported.

The disappearances were spread across six districts. Paank also expressed concerns that the true number of disappearances may be higher, as many families are too fearful of retribution to report the abductions, The Balochistan Post reported.

The report pointed to a pervasive atmosphere of fear, with numerous individuals choosing silence over speaking out against the authorities, The Balochistan Post reported. In addition to the disappearances, the report highlighted five extrajudicial killings, which Paank attributes to Pakistani forces.

Among the victims were Naveed Hameed and Zareef Umar, who were reportedly killed in Kech, while Abdul Hameed, Zakir, and Dil Jan lost their lives in drone strikes carried out in Panjgur. Paank noted that the killings are part of a broader pattern of state-led violence in the region, The Balochistan Post reported.

Paank demanded that these abuses end right away and called for an investigation into Pindok's murder. It also demanded restoration of the internet connectivity in the area.

"This brutal act highlights the pervasive human rights abuses in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings, compounded by deliberate internet shutdowns to suppress evidence and silence victims. Paank calls for an immediate halt to these practices, an independent investigation into Pindok's killing, and the restoration of internet access in the region. The international community must act to hold the Pakistani authorities accountable and ensure justice for the Baloch people," it added. (ANI)

