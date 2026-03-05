Balochistan [Pakistan] March 5 (ANI): Reports from various parts of Balochistan indicate that at least six people have allegedly been forcibly disappeared in recent security operations, while the body of a man who had been missing for weeks was discovered in Awaran district.

The developments have once again raised serious concerns about the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, residents stated that Pakistani security forces carried out operations in the Minaz area of Buleda in Kech district, during which several individuals were reportedly detained.

Among those taken were Aali, Yasir, and Asif. Sources said the three are young relatives of Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, who serves as the chairman of the Municipal Committee Buleda and also holds a provincial ministerial position. Family members claimed the men were taken by security personnel and transported to an unknown destination. Relatives say authorities have not provided any official confirmation about their detention or current whereabouts.

In another reported incident in Absar Bazaar of Turbat, two teenagers were allegedly detained during house raids conducted by Pakistani military personnel. The boys were identified as Munawar Akhtar, son of Muhammad Akhtar, and Murad Amin, son of Muhammad Amin. Family members alleged that during the raid, security personnel damaged household items and behaved aggressively toward residents. The families stated that the two teenagers were taken away without any explanation, and their location remains unknown.

A similar case was reported from the Panjgur district, where a man named Zameer, son of the late Nasir and a resident of the Tar Office area, was allegedly taken by armed men on Tuesday evening.

Local sources claim he was forcibly disappeared and has not been seen since the incident. Meanwhile, in a related development, the body of a previously missing man was recovered from the Mashkay area of Awaran district. The deceased was identified as Fateh, son of Shahdad, who worked as a driver and lived in Mewar, Mashkay, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

According to his family, Fateh was detained on January 13, 2026, while transporting passengers and has remained missing since then.

Enforced disappearances continue to be a major human rights concern in the province. Similar cases have occurred where families accuse security forces of detaining civilians without legal procedures.

Human rights advocates stated that the lack of transparency surrounding such incidents deepens mistrust and fear among local communities, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)