Balochistan [Pakistan], February 7(ANI): The Balochistan Assembly has recently passed the "Balochistan Tax on Land and Agricultural Income Bill," which imposes an income tax of up to 45 per cent on agricultural earnings.

This new tax has sparked strong opposition from farmers' organisations, with many calling it an anti-farmer policy, according to a report by Balochistan Post.

As per the provisions of the bill, agricultural income up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 6,00,000 per year will remain tax-free. However, for incomes between PKR 600,000 and PKR 1,200,000, a 15 per cent tax will apply. For earnings ranging from PKR 12,00,000 to PKR 1,600,000, a fixed tax of PKR 90,000 will be imposed, plus an additional 20 per cent tax on income exceeding PKR 12,00,000, the Balochistan Post reported.

Incomes between PKR 16,00,000 and PKR 32,00,000 will incur a fixed tax of PKR 1,70,000, with a 30 per cent tax on any earnings above PKR 1,600,000. For incomes ranging from Rs 32,00,000 to PKR 56,00,000, a fixed tax of PKR 6,50,000 will apply, with a 4 per cent tax on income exceeding PKR 32,00,000.

According to the Balochistan Post, the highest tax bracket includes incomes above PKR 56,00,000, which will be taxed at PKR 16,10,000, plus a 45 per cent tax on any additional earnings.

The agricultural income tax was introduced based on recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, this decision has faced strong resistance from farmers. Zahoor Ahmad Baloch, a leader of the Kisan Tehreek (Farmers' Movement), has criticised the bill, arguing that it harms the interests of farmers, the Balochistan Post reported.

The bill's approval has sparked extensive debate within the agricultural community, with concerns over its financial impact on farmers and potential consequences for food production in the region.

The passing of the bill has intensified discussions on the balance between fiscal policy and agricultural welfare. Farmers' concerns highlight the potential long-term effects on agriculture, food security, and rural livelihoods. (ANI)

