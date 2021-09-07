New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday laid a wreath and paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army received Guard of Honour at South Block. He is on a three-day official visit to India.

Also Read | Pakistani Taliban Intensify Terror Attacks After Afghanistan Takeover.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud is also on a four-day visit to India.

Earlier on Monday, Dr Mahmud, who was present in the national capital to inaugurate Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India, said the event is of great significance for the two neighbouring countries.

Also Read | Vietnam: Man Flouts Home Quarantine Rule, Gets 5-Year Jail for ‘Spreading’ Coronavirus.

India and Bangladesh have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)