Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 17 (ANI): Bangladesh on Thursday raised historical unsettled issues with Pakistan, including a formal public apology for the atrocities committed against Bangladesh during the 1971 War of Liberation by the Pakistani forces and pending financial claims from Pakistan.

During Operation Searchlight, Pakistani army killed an estimated three million Bengalis as well as raped over a million women.

Bangladesh also raised unsettled issues like the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis and the transfer of foreign aid funds sent to the victims of the 1970 cyclone.

Bangladesh also flagged a figure of USD 4.32 billion as part of its financial claim demanded from Pakistan, comprising its fair share of undivided Pakistan's pre-1971 assets, including aid money, provident funds, and savings instruments.

Pakistan had an undivided share of Bangladesh's wealth of USD 4.32 billion. Moreover, Pakistan did not allocate Bangladesh its share of the USD 200 million in aid that came from abroad following the 1970 Bhola cyclone.

Bangladesh also called for the return of more than 300,000 stranded Pakistani citizens who have been living in several camps since the 1971 war. Notably, they refused to take Bangladesh's citizenship and wished to return to their own country, Pakistan.

The camps date from 1971, when fighting during the establishment of the Bangladeshi state forced the Urdu-speaking minority into temporary dwellings.

"These issues need to be resolved for having a solid foundation of our relations", Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin told reporters after bilateral consultations with Pakistan.

Bangladesh and Pakistan held Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) at the State Guest House, Padma, on Thursday. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin and Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led their respective delegation at the FOC.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary said Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to pay an official visit to Bangladesh on April 27-28.

He hoped that direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan would be launched soon.

Baloch also met separately with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, discussing issues of mutual interest.

Baloch said that Bangladesh and Pakistan must find ways to "harness the potential between the two countries."

"We have huge intra-regional markets on our own right. We should use it, "Baloch said. "We can't miss the bus every time".

Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971 through a bloody war. India had supported Bangladesh in the Liberation War. (ANI)

