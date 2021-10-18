Maryland, October 18: Expressing shock over the recent series of violent attacks at Hindu minority in Bangladesh, the ISKCON called upon the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government to take swift action to bring an end to the violence and demanded that perpetrators of the attacks should be brought to justice.

In an official statement issued on Sunday (local time), the worldwide International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) said multiple temples, homes, shops and individuals were attacked across several districts of the country and several innocent members of the Hindu minority were killed. Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 240.6 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 4.89 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

A series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh took place. "The worldwide International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) community is shocked and saddened by the recent series of violent events directed against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, including our own ISKCON temples and members," read the statement. Also Read | Macabre, Popular Game in China, Sparks Concerns From Chinese Government Officials About Its 'Gory Content'.

The ISKCON said two Vaishnava devotees, Pranta Chandra das, and Jatan Chandra Saha were killed in the attack. "With heavy hearts, we pray for the souls of two of our own who were murdered during theseattacks. We also pray for ISKCON member Nimai Chandra das, who remains hospitalized in a critical condition," read the statement.

Praising the recent statement by PM Hasina in support of minorities, the ISKCON urged Dhaka to take tangible steps to ensure the long-term safety and well-being of all Bangladeshi citizens.

"ISKCON calls upon the Bangladesh government to take swift action to bring an end to the violence against minorities that has undermined the peace and well-being of Bangladeshi society and to take tangible steps to ensure the long-term safety and well-being of all Bangladeshi citizens. That includes to: Bring to justice the perpetrators of these recent terrible crimes. The criminals behind these murderous attacks must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law," the statement read.

"That includes to: Bring to justice the perpetrators of these recent terrible crimes. The criminals behind these murderous attacks must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law," the statement read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)