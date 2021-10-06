Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran during the event onboard BNS Somudra Avijan.

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran has honoured 10 Indian naval war veterans from across the country acknowledging their contribution in the 1971 war.

Imran honoured the war veterans for their contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh at a function hosted onboard Bangladesh Naval Ship Somudra Avijan at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The event is part of the birth centenary celebrations of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet was the chief guest for the event which was attended by Rear Admiral Jyotin Raina, NM, VSM CSO (Ops) and other senior officers of the Eastern Naval Command.

Rahman was the first president and later the prime minister of Bangladesh. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the "Father of the Nation" or simply "Mujib" in Bangladesh. (ANI)

