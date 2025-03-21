Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 21 (ANI): Bangladesh's Interim Government has no plans to ban the Awami League, but individuals within its leadership accused of crimes, including murder and crimes against humanity, will face trial in the country's courts, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Thursday.

Speaking with a delegation from the International Crisis Group, led by Comfort Ero, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus confirmed that the government has set two possible timelines for the elections. According to the statement, he assured the group that the dates would not change.

Professor Yunus also stated that the government has not ruled out referring Awami League leaders to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. This follows a UN fact-finding mission report on potential crimes committed during the July uprising.

"It is very much on the table," he said, underlining the Interim Government's stance on accountability.

Reaffirming the administration's commitment to holding elections as planned, Yunus said the vote would not be delayed for any demands. He explained that if political parties seek only limited reforms before the elections, the vote will occur in December. However, if they request a more extensive reform package, elections will be scheduled for June next year. "We have no reason to change the election dates," he added, stressing that the process will be conducted freely and fairly.

The Chief Adviser also shared that the Consensus Building Commission has begun discussions with political parties. Plans are underway to finalise and sign the July Charter, which will serve as a guiding framework for government policies in the coming months.

"The International Crisis Group officials praised the arrest of Rohingya insurgent leader Ataullah this week, calling it a sign of the Interim Government's commitment to peace and stability in the refugee camps," the statement noted.

The delegation also urged increased engagement with the Arakan Army, which controls much of Myanmar's Rakhine State. Professor Yunus acknowledged their concerns, stating that Bangladesh is working to mobilise humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees. He expressed hope that the upcoming special UN conference on the Rohingya crisis would draw greater international attention to the ongoing humanitarian challenges.

Comfort Ero expressed her group's support for Bangladesh in countering misinformation targeting the country and its Interim Government. In closing, Professor Yunus reiterated Bangladesh's desire for strong relations with India but lamented that much of the misinformation campaign against Bangladesh has originated from Indian media. (ANI)

