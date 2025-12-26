Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 26 (ANI): A delegation of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot, led by its General Secretary of the Central Executive Committee, Mrityunjoy Kumar Roy, visited the home of the Hindu Youth, Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched by a mob on December 18, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

The delegation, during the visit on Thursday in Mokamiyakannda village in the district, met with the family members of the victim and enquired about their condition and expressed deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Dipu Chandra Das, a worker in a garment factory, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges and had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18.

The Daily Star, citing Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post.

However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments, adding that neither residents nor fellow garment factory workers could point to any such activity by the victim.

The central leaders of the Hindu Mahajot stated that brutally killing an innocent, helpless person by raising a false allegation of religious defamation is in no way acceptable.

"Not only was an innocent and helpless person mercilessly murdered based on baseless accusations and without any evidence, but his body was also burned--an act that is extremely disrespectful and painful," the leaders said.

"The murder of Dipu Chandra Das is a heinous crime with no justification whatsoever. Allegations, rumors, or differences in belief can never be an excuse for violence. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. This brutal killing cannot be justified under any circumstances. The victim's father, Rabichandra Das, has demanded justice for his son's murder. He also shared with the Hindu Mahajot the dire condition of the family after losing their earning son," the leaders added.

On behalf of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot, the central leaders provided financial assistance of BDT 50,000 in cash to the victim's family. At the same time, they assured the family that justice for the innocent Dipu Chandra Das would certainly be ensured.

Not only justice, they emphasised, but also that such incidents do not recur in Bangladesh. The leaders further stated that the state and the government must bear the responsibility for the maintenance and livelihood of the entire victimised family.

The delegation included Central Senior Vice President Mithu Ranjan Deb, Vice President Tarak Chandra Roy, Central Executive Member Mohan Chandra Sarkar, and Student Mahajot representatives Tanoy Sutradhar and Pranto Sutradhar. (ANI)

