Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 31 (ANI): The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday has begun its rally at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan to protest the "oppression" of party officials and supporters during their sit-in on Saturday at various Dhaka entrances, The Daily Star reported.

Today's rally was officially launched at 3:00 pm with a recitation from the holy Quran.

The protest was organised by the BNP's south and north city units in Dhaka as part of the party's national campaign, as per The Daily Star.

Around 50 loudspeakers have been installed around the rally grounds, and a temporary stage has been built on four trucks while keeping them side by side.

Abdus Salam, the BNP convener for Dhaka South City, claimed that they had finished all last-minute preparations for the rally.

“I am hopeful that it will be a large gathering,” he said.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will speak as the rally's chief guest.

Since 1:00 pm, party leaders and activists from various parts of the city have flocked to the location.

To prevent any unforeseen incidents, a heavy force of law enforcement officers has been stationed there, according to The Daily Star.

Mirza Fakhrul made the announcement that their party will stage rallies in all major cities and district towns on Saturday.

Unspecific numbers of people were injured during skirmishes and violence that disrupted the BNP's Saturday sit-in campaign at Dhaka's main entry ports.

During the clash between BNP activists and police, several vehicles were set ablaze in various locations, including Matuail and Shyamoli.

The BNP was today given permission by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to stage its rally in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan with 26 restrictions, including a ban on broadcasting any speeches by convicted individuals.

The Daily Star received confirmation of the development from Syed Mamun Mustafa, the DMP commissioner's special assistant.

He claimed the DMP added three new condition to the 23 restrictions it had placed on the BNP's Nayapaltan rally on July 28.

Loudspeakers shall not be pointed at the court, and rally participants must refrain from any actions that might interfere with the operation of the court, The Daily Star reported. (ANI)

