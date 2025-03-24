Rohingya refugees hold placards while attending a Ramadan Solidarity Iftar to have an Iftar meal with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Interim Government, at Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Image/Reuters)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 24 (ANI): NGO and UN agencies on Monday appealed to the international community to provide USD 934.5 million to reach 1.48 million people, including Rohingya refugees sheltered in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char and Bangladeshi host communities in UKhiya and Teknaf.

"Under the leadership of the Bangladesh government, the 2025-26 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis was launched on 24 March 2025," said a joint statement by NGO and UN.

"JRP is a two-year fundraising document which articulates the shared vision of how the humanitarian community will respond to the assessed and expressed needs of Rohingya refugees and affected host community while introducing more sustainable approaches," it added.

"As the refugee crisis enters its eighth year, the UN and its partners call on the international community to extend their support to address the prioritized needs of Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi communities that are hosting them," the statement read.

Unrelenting conflict in Myanmar, dwindling financial resources and competing global crises have made it critical for the international community to step up for the Rohingya refugees, who remain in a precarious situation, entirely dependent on humanitarian aid, as per the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The 2025-26 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis brings together 113 partners and is being jointly launched by IOM and UNHCR under the leadership of the Bangladesh Government.

As per IOM, in its eighth year, the Rohingya humanitarian crisis remains largely out of the international spotlight but needs remain urgent.

More than 50 per cent of the population in the camps are women and girls who face a higher risk of gender-based violence and exploitation; while one in three Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is aged between 10 and 24. Without access to formal education, adequate skills building and self-reliance opportunities, their futures remain on hold, IOM said. (ANI)

