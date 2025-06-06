Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 6 (ANI): Political parties in Bangladesh on Friday expressed mixed reactions to the announcement of the national election.

Bangladesh's largest political party, BNP, expressed its disappointment over the timing of the election but Jamaat-e-Islami expressed satisfaction over the announcement.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2025: Invite to PM Narendra Modi Shatters Opposition's 'Foreign Policy Failure' Narrative.

Chief Adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, on Friday announced that the next national election will be held in the first half of April 2026.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the announcement of national election has not fulfilled expectations of people.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says He Will Attend G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Thanks Canadian Counterpart Mark Carney for Invite.

He said more than 50 parties want elections by December and if the government wanted, it could have held the elections by January.

He said that the first half of April is "an unreasonable time for voting". Due to Ramadan, SSC exams and weather conditions, it will not be a suitable environment for election work at that time, he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman expressed satisfaction and said an announcement has been made on the timing of the election.

The Chief Adviser earlier said that the Election Commission will provide a detailed roadmap for the elections in due course

"I am announcing to the countrymen today that the next national elections will be held sometime in the first half of April 2026. Based on this announcement, the Election Commission will provide you with a detailed roadmap for the elections in due course," he said an address to the nation through state television BTV on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a student-led uprising in August last year. She is now living in India on self-imposed exile. After Sheikh Hasina's fall, an interim government was formed under leadership of Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Laureate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)