New Delhi [India], February 26: As artificial intelligence continues to change how people search and discover brands online, Techmagnate is deepening its focus on building AI skills across its workforce as part of its long-term shift towards an AI-first approach.

Over the past few years, platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity have steadily influenced how users look for information. People now ask detailed questions and often see summarised answers before visiting a website. This shift has made it important for marketing teams to understand how AI systems read, assess, and present content.

To stay ahead of these changes, Techmagnate has rolled out structured AI training programmes across departments. Employees are enrolling in certified AI courses, attending workshops, and applying their learning directly to client projects. The aim is to build AI understanding across the organisation, so teams can plan, create, and optimise campaigns with greater clarity and confidence.

"Search behaviour has been evolving for some time. Users expect clear, relevant information across platforms, and AI systems play a growing role in how that information is surfaced. For brands, this means teams must understand how content is evaluated beyond traditional rankings.

The real advantage comes from building strong internal capability. When teams are trained to think in structured, user-focused ways, they create digital assets that perform consistently across both search engines and AI-driven platforms. Upskilling our workforce ensures we remain prepared for how digital discovery continues to evolve," said Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO, Techmagnate.

Alongside this workforce development, Techmagnate had already introduced an Agentic AI layer within its workflows last year to support content planning, optimisation, and performance execution. The company also launched Agentic AI-powered digital marketing services to help brands adapt to AI-led search environments.

By combining continuous employee upskilling with practical AI-led systems, Techmagnate is strengthening its ability to deliver future-ready digital strategies in a search landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

About Techmagnate

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New Delhi, Techmagnate is a leading digital marketing agency in India offering end-to-end, performance-driven digital marketing services. The agency delivers integrated solutions across Enterprise SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising, AI-powered digital marketing, Large Language Model Optimisation (LLMO), Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO).

Techmagnate partners with enterprises and brands across BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Ecommerce, and other industries, helping them achieve measurable digital growth through data-driven, technology-led, and scalable marketing strategies.

For more information, visit www.techmagnate.com.

