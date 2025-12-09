Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 (ANI): Bangladesh will procure Eurofighter Typhoons from Italy, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Dhaka, 09 December 2025 (Tuesday), A Letter of Intent was signed between Bangladesh Air Force and Leonardo S.p.An Italy in the presence of the respected Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, BBP, OSP, GUP, nswc, psc and Honourable Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh, Antonio Alessandro, at the Air Force Headquarters. Principal Staff Officer, Bangladesh Armed Forces Division and relevant representatives of Italy were present at the event," the statement said.

"Mentionable that, Leonardo S.p.A will supply Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft to Bangladesh Air Force as a step to include modern Multi-Role Combat Aircraft through this Letter of Intent at the frontline Warcraft of Bangladesh Air Force," it added, without elaborating.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a European multinational twin-engine, supersonic, canard-delta-wing, multirole fighter.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's political climate remains tense and deeply polarised after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 last year during a student-led uprising.

Recently, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued an arrest warrant for Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The ICT issued this order on charges of committing a crime against humanity by shutting down the internet during student-led anti-government protests in July 2024.

"An arrest warrant has been issued against him (Sajeeb Wazed Joy) for crimes against humanity. He shut down the internet during the protests as a means of repression", Tajul Islam, Chief Prosecutor to the ICT, told ANI over the phone.

On Monday, a Dhaka court sentenced Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 5 years' imprisonment on corruption charges. The court also sentenced Sheikh Rehana, the younger sister of the former Prime Minister, to 7 years in prison in this case and Rehana's daughter, Tulip Siddique, a British MP, to 2 years in prison.

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed six separate cases against Sheikh Hasina and her family members last January for allegedly illegally allocating government plots in the Purbachal area of Dhaka.

Earlier, the ICT sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for killing students during last year's protests. Sheikh Hasina. (ANI)

