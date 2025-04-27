Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 27 (ANI): Bangladesh wants peace in South Asia, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Sunday.

When asked about Bangladesh's position on the current tensions between India and Pakistan, Hossain said, "Our position is very clear, we want peace in South Asia".

"We do not want any major conflict to arise that could endanger the people of this region", he told the reporters at the foreign ministry in Dhaka. "We want India and Pakistan to resolve the issue through dialogue," he added.

"We have already seen offers of mediation from one or two countries. Whether through mediation or through bilateral talks - we want tensions to be defused," Hossain said.

When asked whether Bangladesh would mediate, the foreign affairs adviser of Bangladesh said, "We will not try to play any role of mediation at this time. If they want help, it will be considered. We don't want to do anything prematurely."

Several world leaders have condemned the April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

The Dawoodi Bohra Community of Queens, New York came together to pay heartfelt tribute to the innocent victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Sunday.

Hundreds of Canadians from diverse communities gathered on a frigid night in Toronto to stage a massive candlelight vigil and rally condemning the massacre.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday offered condolences to all the victims of the terror attack and affirmed the "full support" of the US to the Indian government.

Regarding the news of the arrest of Bangladeshis in India, he said, "We have not been informed officially".

In a massive statewide crackdown on illegal immigration, Vadodara Police have caught more than 500 suspected Bangladesh nationals, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile four Bangladeshi nationals were detained on Saturday at Agartala Railway Station for "illegally" entering India and attempting to travel to other states by train, according to an official release. (ANI)

