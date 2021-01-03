Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 835 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 516,019 and death toll at 7,626, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 10,925 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 460,598 including 978 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.48 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.26 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

