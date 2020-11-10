Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,699 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 423,620 and death toll at 6,108, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,520 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 341,416 including 1,648 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.44 percent and the current recovery rate is 80.59 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of 4,019 daily new cases on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

