New York, Oct 19 (PTI) Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the UN Rabab Fatima on Tuesday condemned the "heinous attacks" on the minority Hindu community in her country, and underlined that Dhaka will ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

Attacks on Hindu temples have intensified in Bangladesh since last Wednesday after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations. On late Sunday night, a mob damaged 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Will Make Life Very Difficult for Unvaccinated Citizens, Says Malaysian Health Minister.

"We condemn the heinous attacks on the Hindu community & express our sympathy & solidarity with the victims. We shall ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” Fatima said in a tweet.

"It's our Constitutional commitment to uphold freedom of all faiths. #peace#harmony#inclusivity for all in Bangladesh,” she tweeted.

Also Read | Malala Yousafzai Asks Taliban in Afghanistan to Reopen Schools for Girls.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to initiate immediate action against those who incited violence using religion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)