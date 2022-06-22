Washington, Jun 22 (PTI) Driven by the increasing interest in Sanskrit language and traditional Indian knowledge, a top Hindu spiritual organization has launched a first of its kind research institute in the United States.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Research Institute in New Jersey was formally inaugurated by Mahant Swami Maharaj, who joined the ceremony virtually from Ahmedabad, with the lighting of the inaugural lamp, symbolizing the spreading of the light of knowledge throughout the world, a media release said.

The institute, based out of Robbinsville in New Jersey, through its rigorous teaching of Sanskrit, Vedic and classical literature, as well as Hindu beliefs, values and practices, will strive to foster social harmony, interfaith dialogue, public engagement and academic discourse, the release said.

The impetus for the institute has been a growing interest from members of the community to learn Sanskrit and gain a deeper understanding of Hindu scriptures. The event took place in the presence of guests and scholars with over 115 representatives from more than 50 Hindu temples and organizations.

“Yogiji Maharaj had envisioned such an institute and was passionate about youths learning and discoursing in Sanskrit. The research institute has fulfilled this vision. May students excel in their studies and work together to serve society, expanding the circle of unity across the world. In the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning the world is one family; let's reach out to extend the circle of global harmony,” said Mahant Swami Maharaj in his remarks.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Mahamahopadhyaya Pujya Bhadreshdas Swami, who is one of the world's leading scholars of Hindu philosophy and Sanskrit and the author of the Sanskrit commentarial and philosophical texts.

