Beijing [China] November 1 (ANI): Chinese authorities are pushing some of the most popular satellite TV channels in the county to air more content that lauds the 'achievements' of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under President Xi Jinping.

This came after Representatives of satellite broadcasters in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Hunan were called to a meeting with officials from the CCP's central propaganda department and the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT), Radio Free Asia reported citing Xinhua.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

The channels should "vigorously promote the core values of socialism, focus more on hot topics in the new era [under CCP leader Xi Jinping], and focus on its fighters and workers," the Chinese officials were quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

The CCP has also warned these TV channels against airing too many star-studded entertainment shows.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Hunan Satellite TV are some of the most popular channels in China.

The channels were ordered to undergo "rectification and reform," and offer more high-quality shows that "guide and enrich the spiritual and cultural lives of the people," RFA reported citing Xinhua.

Beijing has been using media as an important tool for asserting power and enhancing its narrative in international discourse, China is bankrolling scholars, journalists, and experts abroad, censoring domestic media while keeping a tab on Chinese Diaspora abroad, The HK Post reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)