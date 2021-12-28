Brussels, Dec 28 (AP) Representatives of Belgian actors, performers and cinema operators have launched an appeal against the government's decision to close movie theaters and other cultural centers over concerns about the coronavirus.

Under a new set of restrictions imposed over the weekend, movie houses, concert halls and art centers were ordered to shut their doors. Some stayed open in protest. The order came despite the assessment of the scientific committee advising the government that such places pose no extra risk to public health.

Also Read | Yemen Rebels Allow UN humanitarian Flights Temporarily into Sanaa Airport.

The FEAS umbrella association for the sector says the move is baseless, unfair and disproportionate and it, along with several cultural and rights groups, is appealing to Belgium's Council of State, which has the power to suspend or overturn such decisions.

After meeting Tuesday with sector representatives, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told state broadcaster RTBF that “there's no possibility to immediately revise the (government's) decision.”

Also Read | Japan Held Drill in November Assuming Foreign Occupation of Senkakus Islands.

Thousands of Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organisers and others rallied on Sunday in protest at the closure of the country's cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron variant.

Events like Christmas markets are allowed to continue, despite their boisterous, and sometimes chaotic, mulled wine parties, while restaurants and bars are allowed to stay open with some new restrictions. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)