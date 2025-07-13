Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): With international airlines resuming service to Israel, Ben-Gurion Airport is undergoing major upgrades to meet growing demand. Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced that Terminal 1 will reopen for international flights on August 3, while a new check-in and screening complex at Terminal 3 will be inaugurated August 14.

Numerous foreign carriers are set to resume operations following the European Aviation Authority's decision to lift its advisory against flying to Israel. Nearly 3.4 million passengers are expected over July and August.

"Israel is open to the world," said Transportation Minister Miri Regev. "Our national airport is ready to meet every challenge." (ANI/TPS)

