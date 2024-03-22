Thimphu [Bhutan], March 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian honour. He said that Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's decision to confer PM Modi with the honour further strengthens ties between India and Bhutan and celebrates the "exceptional" ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Congratulate PM @narendramodi ji on being conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian decoration, by His Majesty the King of Bhutan. That PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be conferred this high distinction is a reflection both of his personal stature and our unique relationship. This decision by His Majesty further strengthens the bonds of friendship and celebrates the exceptional India-Bhutan ties."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Bhutan Visit: India, Bhutan Ink Several Pacts, Finalise MoU on Establishment of Rail Links Between Two Nations (See Pics).

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A new landmark in India - Bhutan enduring friendship! PM @narendramodi conferred with Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian award, by H.M. the King of Bhutan at a grand ceremony held at the Tendrelthang, Thimphu. PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be given this prestigious award."

"The award was announced in Dec 2021 during Bhutan's National Day celebrations in recognition of PM Modi's contribution to strengthening the India - Bhutan ties," he added.

Also Read | PM Modi Conferred With Order of the Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan King Confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi Country's Highest Honour.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Previous recipients of the award include Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the Chief Abbot of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan.

PM Modi thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for conferring on him the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the highest honour of the Himalayan country. He is the first foreign Head of Government to receive honour.

In his address at Tendrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, he said, "Today is a big day in my life as an Indian. You have honoured me with Bhutan's highest national award. Every award is special in itself, but when an award is received from another country, it strengthens the confidence that both our countries are moving in the right direction."

"This honour is not my personal achievement. It is the honour of India and 140 crore Indians. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of all Indians in this great land of Bhutan and thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this honour," he added.

Earlier PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit, had called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu. During the meeting, the two sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan. PM Modi and Bhutan King reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to new levels.

"Giving further impetus to India-Bhutan ties! PM @narendramodi held talks with H.M. the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Renewing commitment to the special & unique India-Bhutan friendship, the leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to new levels," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi also attended a cultural programme at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of the Bhutan King. Earlier, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)