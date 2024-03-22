In a significant event on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the highest civilian award in Bhutan, making him the first non-Bhutanese recipient of this honour. This occurred during his meeting with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu, marking the first day of his two-day state visit. Notably, PM Modi is also the first foreign head of government to be conferred with this prestigious Bhutanese civilian honour. The award was presented to him by King Jigme following their meeting in the capital. Thank You for Warm Welcome, May India-Bhutan Friendship Keep Scaling New Heights, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Order of the Druk Gyalpo

#WATCH | Thimpu: The King of Bhutan confers the Order of the Druk Gyalpo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in… pic.twitter.com/hkszvDdWyd — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Honoured to be conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians. https://t.co/gNa7YlcFfG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the first foreign Head of Government to receive Bhutan’s highest civilian honour. The King of Bhutan conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo on PM Modi. As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as… — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

