Washinton, February 24: Condemning Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine", US President Joe Biden said that the premeditated war will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," said Biden, as per a statement released by White House. Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russia vs Ukraine at UN Emergency Meeting, ‘Call on Everyone to Stop the War’, Says Ukraine.

Asserting that the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way, Biden said that Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. The world will hold Russia accountable, he added.

The US President further informed that he will be monitoring the situation from the White House as of now and will meet with his G7 counterparts in the morning.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis Latest Updates: UN Chief Asks Putin to Stop Troops From Invasion; Here Are Latest Developments.

"Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security," he said.

Biden said that the US will also coordinate with its NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance.

"Tonight, Jill (First Lady Jill Biden) and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine," he added.

Biden's statement comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a special "military operation" to protect Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday.

Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize Ukraine and also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Notably, Putin recognized the independence of the Ukraine breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk following which Biden imposed sanctions on Russia and affirmed the US' support to Ukraine.

Putin after his announcement also ordered the sending of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's breakaway regions.

Following this, the Ukrainian Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Wednesday approved declaring a state of emergency in the whole country except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions amid the escalating situation at the country's borders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)