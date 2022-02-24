Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists Wednesday asked for Russian help to repel aggression and as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk. Meanwhile, Satellite imagery taken Wednesday showed new deployments in western Russia, many of them within 16 km of the border with Ukraine and less than 80 km from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Reports said.

Shelling has intensified in the east, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two separatist regions as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers, a move the West calls the start of an invasion.

The Ukrainian government has closed airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 am (local time) because of the confrontation with Russia. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine Soon, Says Russia

Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be “danger areas” because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Government Announces Nationwide State of Emergency

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is holding an emergency session on Ukraine. This is the second meeting on Ukraine in 3 days.

Here are the latest developments on Russia-Ukraine Crisis:

1. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace in an emotional address to the nation late Wednesday as threat of a Russian invasion grew. Hours after declaring a nationwide emergency, Zelenskyy said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin but Kremlin remained silent.

2. Russia is claiming that rebels in eastern Ukraine have asked Kremlin for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian "aggression," an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned.

4. The US has repeated its warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin will face "significant consequences" if Moscow invades Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours, and that "everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine."

5. Ukraine's parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware

