Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya requested the UN to stop the war as tensions continue to build between Russia and Ukraine. He also asked the Russian representative at UN ‘Should i play the video of your president calling the war’. Meanwhile, Russia’s representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, has justified Russia’s military operations under article 51 of the UN charter, which allows for ‘self defence’.

See Tweet:

Russian President on record declared war...It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. I call on everyone to stop the war. "Should I play the video of your president calling the war," Ukraine Representative to Russian Representative at UN emergency meeting pic.twitter.com/S6QxjTb76F — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)