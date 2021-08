Washington, Aug 18 (PTI) US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to hold a virtual meeting of G-7 countries next week on the fast-unfolding developments in Afghanistan.

Biden and Johnson spoke over phone regarding the developments in Afghanistan, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that the two leaders commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working together in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Hundreds of Unidentified Persons Throw Female TikToker in Air, Tear Clothes in Lahore.

“They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans,” the White House said in a readout of the phone call.

“They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders' meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach (to the Afghan situation),” it said.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Prince Harry Issues Statement to Army Veterans Regarding Taliban Take Over of the Country.

G7 is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued with his global outreach on the issue of Afghanistan.

“Just today he spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, thanking them for assistance in facilitating the transit of US citizens and Embassy Kabul personnel through Doha and Kuwait City,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

“He has also continued to be in close and regular contact with the President and the broader national security and foreign policy team,” Price said.

Taliban insurgents seized Kabul on Sunday after a sudden and unprecedented collapse of the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government, prompting the embattled president to flee the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)