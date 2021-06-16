Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): United States on Tuesday declared former State Department senior official Thomas Nides as its administration's nominee to serve as the next ambassador to Israel.

This comes at a time when the Biden administration is seeking a fresh start with the new Israeli government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after years of partisan manoeuvres in the US by Benjamin Netanyahu, whose 12-year run as Israeli prime minister ended at the weekend.

According to a White House statement released on Tuesday, the former deputy secretary of state for management and resources, who most recently served as managing director and vice-chairman of Morgan Stanley, will still need to make it through a Senate confirmation hearing to become the ambassador of America.

Thomas Nides was the State Department's Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources from 2010 - 2013. Earlier, Nides was Morgan Stanley's Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of the Board, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Burson-Marsteller, in New York and the Chief Administrative Officer of Credit Suisse First Boston in Washington, D.C.

He was Chief of Staff to the US Trade Representative Micky Kantor, was Senior Advisor to Speaker of the House Thomas S Foley, and earlier to House Majority Whip Tony Coelho. He currently serves on the boards of the Partnership for Public Service, the International Rescue Committee, the Atlantic Council and the Urban Alliance Foundation, and currently serves as the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley.

He is a Member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the former Chairman of the Board of the Woodrow Wilson Center appointed by President Obama. Nides is the recipient of the Secretary of State's Distinguished Service Award.

Apart from Nides, President Biden unveiled a slate of nominations for nine ambassadorial positions yesterday, including his picks to hold the key diplomatic posts in Mexico and NATO. (ANI)

