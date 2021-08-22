Kathmandu, Aug 22 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Foreign Affairs Department chief Vijay Chauthaiwale on Sunday called on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

Chauthaiwale is on a four-day visit to Kathmandu at the invitation of Nepali Congress party, Nepali Congress joint general secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat told PTI.

Also Read | China's Nuclear Tests Killed 1.94 Lakh People Due to Acute Radiation Exposure Between 1964 and 1996.

“Today I was honoured to call on the Prime Minister of Nepal H E @SherBDeuba ji in Kathmandu. I congratulated him for his election as PM and also greeted him on the auspicious occasion of Janeu Purinama and Rakshabandhan. We both agreed to strengthen party to party dialogue," Chauthaiwale tweeted.

This is the first visit of a high-ranking leader from India after Prime Minister Deuba took charge of the office.

Also Read | Afghan Woman Delivers Baby Girl Aboard US Evacuation Plane Upon Landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“During the meeting Deuba and Chauthaiwala mainly discussed strengthening the relationship between the ruling parties and utilize that relationship for the benefit of two countries,” said Mahat, who is also a former foreign minister of Nepal.

Chauthaiwale also held talks with Mahat on Nepal-India relations and the expansion of ties between the ruling parties in both countries.

"We had a good meeting with Chauthaiwale... we look forward to strengthening ties with BJP, India. I am confident that this meeting will be a new beginning," said Mahat.

Chauthaiwala is also expected to hold meetings with senior political leaders of Nepal, including CPN-Maoist centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' during his visit.

Deuba took oath as the Prime Minister of Nepal last month, a day after the country's Supreme Court overturned the dissolution of the House of Representatives and said that he must be appointed as the Premier.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office to Deuba at a ceremony held at her office. Deuba, 75, president of the Nepali Congress, was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fifth time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)