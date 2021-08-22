Mainz, August 22: A woman from Afghanistan went into labour aboard a United States evacuation flight on Saturday. The Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl on the US Air Force C-17 aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Both the mother and the baby are reported to be safe. The woman went into labour and began having complications during a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East. As per the US Air Mobility Command, the woman delivered the baby as soon as the C-17 transport aircraft landed at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The US Air Mobility Command, in a tweet, said, “Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a US Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 21.” Afghanistan Crisis: Sri Lanka Urges India To Help in Evacuation Of Lankans From War-Torn Country.

Tweets By US Air Mobility Command:

Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21. (cont..) pic.twitter.com/wqR9dFlW1o — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition. — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

As the woman went into labour, the aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life after landing. Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were then transported to a nearby medical facility. Afghanistan Crisis: 'Taliban Can't Ignore Our Progress, Struggles Over Past 20 Years' , Say Worried Afghan Women.

As of August 21, over 2,000 evacuees from the war-torn country had been brought to Germany’s Ramstein. On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of Afghanistan, causing the Afghan government to collapse. After the Taliban took charge, thousands of Afghan people have started to depart from the country for fear of reprisals from the Taliban.

