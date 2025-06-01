Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a member of the all-party delegation, said on Sunday that Ethiopia and its people stand in solidarity with India against terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Across the party lines across all spectrums of the people we met, whether it was intellectuals, policymakers, ministers, government and the media, all are in unison and saying that terror cannot be accepted."

Rudy emphasised that the international community is aware of India's stance on terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack. He added, "They are absolutely for India when it comes to self-defence. They are aware of what happened in Pahalgam. They say and feel that we should have acted against terror, and they would stand by us as far as terror is concerned."

Highlighting the motive of this diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, he affirmed, "This campaign and this messaging to the world through the various teams of parliamentarians, senior leaders, and bureaucrats is an exercise that will position Pakistan as a node of terror across the world. It is a great and positive exercise. Thanks to the PM for that."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari said that the delegation met with Policy Institute of Ethiopia, a premier think tank. Tewari stated, "Today, we were invited by the Policy Institute of Ethiopia. It is a premier think tank. We had intellectuals and policymakers, other stakeholders from all across Ethiopia who congregated here."

"There was a vibrant discussion as to how India and Africa can collaborate in creating an upscaling, a global convention, against state sponsored terror so that this menace of export of terror, which is unique to India in the context of South Asia but is also happening in other parts of the world, can be fully and finally proscribed and consigned to the dustbin of history," he added.

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule-led delegation is in Ethiopia. The delegation includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP), and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation had arrived at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia on Friday, where they welcomed by the Ambassador of India to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai.

Recently, the delegation concluded its diplomatic visit to South Africa with a series of meetings at India House in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, involving political leaders, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Seven all-party delegations are taking part in various outreach programmes in the countries they are assigned to.

The delegations aim to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its fight against cross-border terrorism.

The seven delegations are visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

