Nushki [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): A blast occurred near a passenger bus on the Nushki-Dalbandin highway in Balochistan on Sunday, resulting in the loss of at least seven lives and injuring 35 others, Geo News reported.

The cause and nature of the blast are yet to be confirmed by authorities. However, rescue efforts were swiftly initiated, with the injured being rushed to Nushki Hospital for medical attention.

Several of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition, prompting the Mir Gul Khan Naseer Teaching Hospital to declare an emergency. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and investigations are currently underway, as per Geo News.

To ensure timely medical assistance, the injured are being airlifted to Quetta via helicopter.

Following the incident, the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed sorrow while condemning the targeting of innocent people -- terming it as extreme brutality.

The security czar also wished for speedy recovery of the injured, reported by Geo News.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives while condemning the blast.

Bugti said that every possible step would be taken to bring the enemies of peace to justice.

The incident comes days after a major terrorist attack in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district in Balochistan, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, -- with both provinces accounting for over 96 per cent of terrorist attacks and deaths in Pakistan in 2024, as per a Global Terrorism Index 2025 report.

On Tuesday, dozens of rebels affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) targeted the Jaffar Express train, carrying over 440 passengers with good number of them Pakistani soldiers. The attackers blew up a railway track and took the passengers hostage.

The grop claimed to have killed 214 hostages and blamed Pakistan's government for the incident, citing "stubbornness" and "avoidance of negotiations" despite a 48-hour ultimatum.

However, Pakistani authorities reported a different outcome. According to officials, a clearance operation was launched, resulting in the deaths of all 33 rebels involved in the hijacking. While the total number of casualties remains unconfirmed, officials reported that at least 30 people lost their lives, including the train's driver and eight security personnel.

The hijacking incident occurred on March 11 in Bolan, where terrorists targeted a railroad track, causing an explosion that stopped the Jaffar Express. Railway officials stated that the train was carrying approximately 440 passengers at the time of the incident. (ANI)

