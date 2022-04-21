Kabul [Afghanistan], April 21 (ANI): Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair, with another recent incident injuring two children in Kabul.

"The blast took place in Qambar square of Police District 5 in Kabul city," TOLOnews tweeted, quoting the Ministry of Interior. The two children were wounded due to the improvised explosive device (IED) blast, local media said.

Also Read | This Earth Day 2022, US President Joe Biden Faces ‘Headwinds’ on Climate Agenda.

In an explosion that took place back in March, at least four children had lost their lives in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district. Post the re-rise of the Taliban, the war-ravaged nation has only witnessed rockets and missiles.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif Orders ‘Foolproof Security’ for Imran Khan Ahead of His Lahore Rally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)