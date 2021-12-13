Washington [US], December 13 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed strategic partnership, COVID-19 and the climate crisis during a meeting in Jakarta on Monday, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken and President Jokowi emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship," spokesman Ned Price said. "They also discussed bilateral and regional cooperation to address challenges to democracy and human rights, as well as the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic."

Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday morning for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations and the pandemic response, Price said earlier in the day. The talks will also focus on the importance of an open and free Indo-Pacific region.

After Jakarta, the top American diplomat will head to Malaysia and Thailand. (ANI/Sputnik)

