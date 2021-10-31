Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome and discussed a range of issues, including efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad.

"I met with @DrSJaishankar to discuss efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation bilaterally and through the Quad. I look forward to working together to deepen the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Blinken tweeted.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

In a statement, Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson stated, "Blinken and Jaishankar discussed a range of issues, including efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad and expand cooperation on common regional priorities."

Blinken and Jaishankar also discussed cooperation on expanding global access to COVID-19 vaccines, elevating climate ambition at COP26, and reinforcing their mutual commitments to and support for shared democratic values, read the statement.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)