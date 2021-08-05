Washington DC [US], August 5 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation about the Biden administration's intention to reach a political settlement to end the ongoing war in the country.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah today to reiterate the US commitment to seek a just and durable political settlement that ends the war in Afghanistan," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Promises to Provide 2 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines COVAX Globally.

They discussed ways to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies.

Both leaders deplored continuing Taliban attacks, loss of innocent Afghan lives and displacement of the civilian population, and underscored the widespread international condemnation of these attacks, the statement said.

Also Read | New Zealand Experiences Warmest June and July Since 1909.

Secretary Blinken and Chairman Abdullah pledged to remain in close contact going forward.

This comes after outpouring support for the Aghan security forces that began on Monday night in western Afghanistan, which has large-scale fighting over the past few weeks, TOLO News reported. The Afghan has so far resisted Taliban attacks against Herat city.

On Thursday, the European Union called for an end to violence in Afghanistan as fighting escalated throughout the country.

"The EU calls for an urgent, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire to give peace a chance. This senseless violence is inflicting immense suffering upon Afghan citizens and is increasing the number of internally displaced persons in search of safety and shelter," EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday in a joint statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)