Washington, Jan 28 (PTI) Newly-appointed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and reaffirmed US' commitment to support the Afghan peace process while preserving the progress made by the war-torn country over the last 20 years in human rights, civil liberties and women empowerment.

Spoke with Afghan President Ghani “about our commitment to an enduring US-Afghan partnership. I reiterated the US desire for all Afghan leaders to support this historic opportunity for peace while preserving the progress made over the last 20 years,” Blinken tweeted soon after the call.

During the call, Blinken highlighted robust diplomatic support for the peace process focused on helping the parties to the conflict achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire that benefits all Afghans, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

Blinken shared that the US is reviewing the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement and whether the Taliban are living up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders, he said.

“The Secretary reiterated his desire for all Afghan leaders to support this historic opportunity for peace while preserving the progress made over the last 20 years with regard to human rights, civil liberties, and the role of women in Afghan society,” Price said.

Blinken committed to consultations with the Afghan government, NATO allies and international partners on a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, democratic, and secure future for Afghanistan, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)