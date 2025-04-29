Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 29 (ANI): Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the country's largest political parties, has strongly criticised the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus for its decision to grant humanitarian access to Myanmar's Rakhine State.

"We don't want to become another Gaza. The decision made by the Yunus government regarding the humanitarian passage for communication with the Arakans should have been taken by the government after sitting with all political parties," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the daily Jugantor reported.

Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, announced on Sunday that the interim government had taken a policy decision to provide humanitarian passage for Myanmar's Rakhine State.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during his recent visit to Bangladesh, called for allowing Bangladesh to be used as a corridor to deliver aid to Rakhine State, which is currently under the control of Myanmar's armed rebel group, the Arakan Army, officials said.

The Arakan Army, which serves as the military wing of the United League of Arakan (ULA), gained full control over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in December 2024, according to officials.

Bangladesh maintains informal contact with the Arakan Army at the field level but has not officially established relations with any non-state actor, said the Foreign Affairs Adviser.

Many have criticised the interim government after members of the Arakan Army participated in a traditional water festival in the hilly region of Bangladesh while wearing their uniforms.

Retired Lt. Gen. Md Jahangir Alam, Home Affairs Adviser to the interim government, recently stated that Bangladeshi traders now have to pay taxes twice when importing goods from Myanmar--first to the government of Myanmar at Sittwe and then to the Arakan Army at the Naf River border.

Meanwhile, security analysts say Dhaka must secure guaranteed security and full commitment from Naypyidaw for Rohingya repatriation before establishing any humanitarian corridor to Myanmar's Rakhine State, the Daily Star Dhaka reported.

Imtiaz Ahmed, executive director of the Centre for Alternatives, told the Daily Star, "If any country or humanitarian agency provides aid for Rakhine State, Bangladesh can help supply those to the Arakan Army at the border." (ANI)

