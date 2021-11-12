Kinshasa [DR Congo], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 10 people have died and 50 others remain missing as a result of a shipwreck in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported.

The authorities said that a pirogue with a motor capsized while heading for a local market, the Okapi radio broadcaster reported, citing the regional authorities.

Also Read | Thomas West, US Special Representative to Afghanistan, to Meet Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi in Pakistan.

The Actualite news outlet reported that there were 120 people and big cargo on board. The tragedy is likely to have been caused by an overburden. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)