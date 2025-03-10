By Pratiksha Mishra

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of the Dalai Lama recently hosted the Bodhipath Film Festival in New Delhi, a unique confluence of cinema and spirituality.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Elderly Woman Kills 'Child Abuser', Eats His Penis and Heart After Cooking Them at Beach Resort in Sao Paulo; Arrested.

The festival showcased films that encapsulated the essence of Buddha Dhamma, inspiring audiences with profound insights into Buddhist teachings and their relevance in contemporary life.

The event leveraged the power of film to convey meaningful storytelling, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of spirituality. The festival's screenings highlighted how Buddhist philosophy continues to offer solace and wisdom in an ever-changing world.

Also Read | US Expresses Confidence in Taiwan's Security During Donald Trump's Presidency.

Ven. Geshe Dorji Damdul, Director of Tibet House, emphasized the educational impact of cinema. "People should be educated, and that education can be delivered visually and auditorily, primarily through these two mediums. Cinema, in particular, plays a great role because, while it is entertaining on the surface, it conveys a deeper message," he said.

Beyond the film screenings, the festival hosted panel discussions featuring renowned scholars, filmmakers, and practitioners. These interactive sessions provided a platform for dialogue, delving into the integration of Buddhist teachings in modern cinema. Discussions underscored how storytelling can promote peace, mindfulness, and the bridge between tradition and contemporary filmmaking.

Actor Gagan Malik stressed the significance of meditation in achieving mindfulness. "To achieve mindfulness, meditation is essential. It provides inner strength and enhances awareness of the mind. Regardless of whether you are an artist or belong to any other profession, meditation plays a significant role in making you a better human being," he noted.

Renowned singer Mohit Chauhan highlighted the deep connection between music and spirituality. "Many things are expressed through sound, and music is a prime example. It can be vocal or instrumental. A lot of Indian spiritual music shares similar symbolism and expression with Buddhist music. Although spirituality remains the same in both cultures, Buddhism originated in India, which is why they have many similarities," he explained.

The festival also underscored the evolution of communication in spreading Buddhist teachings. Abhijit Halder, Director General of IBC, reflected on how Buddha's message has been shared across generations. "The Buddha firmly believed that the message of his enlightenment should be passed on to people. During his time, the only way to share messages was verbally, as there were no written scripts. However, the system of communication has evolved over the ages. Today, we have numerous platforms, including OTT services and various social media channels. Over time, communication mediums have expanded significantly, and we are utilizing every possible channel to spread his message to a larger audience. The Bodhipath Film Festival is a part of this effort," he stated.

With its compelling film line-up and insightful discussions, the Bodhipath Film Festival 2025 emerged as a landmark event, bringing together the global Buddhist community and cinema enthusiasts in a shared pursuit of wisdom, mindfulness, and artistic expression. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)