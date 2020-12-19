Kabul [Afghanistan], December 19 (ANI): At least two civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing officials as saying.

A corolla type vehicle struck a roadside bomb, in which two civilians were killed and four others wounded, Pajhwok Afghan News quoted Mohammad Zaman Hamdard, Helmand deputy police chief as saying.

The officer blamed Taliban terrorists for planting the explosive device. However, the Taliban terrorists have not yet commented on the Helmand blast. (ANI)

