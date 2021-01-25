Kabul [Afghanistan], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): A roadside bomb blast targeting policemen in Afghanistan's western Herat province killed a chief of a counter-terrorism unit in the Shindand district on Monday, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, two other policemen were also injured by the explosion.

Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said that the incident took place in Shindand at around noon local time (ANI/Sputnik)

