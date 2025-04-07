California [US] April 7 (ANI): Shen Yun Performing Arts, a company based in New York, has frequently encountered pressure from Beijing and recently filled a venue in Claremont, California, following an evacuation due to a bomb threat that was later confirmed to be false, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, Shen Yun Performing Arts, which is known for its classical Chinese dance, received a bomb threat just hours before its final performance at Pomona College's Bridges Auditorium in Claremont, California.

The purpose of Shen Yun is to showcase thousands of years of traditional Chinese culture that existed prior to the Chinese Communist Party's control. The threat email was one of approximately 100 targeting the organization since the previous year, intended to disrupt Shen Yun's performances, The Epoch Times reported.

Both the White House and the State Department have denounced these actions against the organization. Claremont Colleges Campus Safety received the threatening email shortly before 9 AM on March 30 and promptly evacuated the building.

A comparable evacuation occurred at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC weeks earlier. The safety officials alerted the city police and summoned canine units to search for explosives, as stated by the Claremont Police Department in The Epoch Times report. Ultimately, no explosives were discovered, according to the same report.

Founded in upstate New York in 2006, Shen Yun believes that the email threat is part of a campaign orchestrated by the CCP, having experienced various other forms of disruptive attempts linked to the Chinese government, as outlined by The Epoch Times.

Chinese diplomats have pressured local authorities to avoid attending the performances and have, at times, called or sent letters to theaters urging them to cancel the shows, threatening economic repercussions if they do not comply. The Epoch Times indicated that several of Shen Yun's tour buses had their tires slashed, creating a safety hazard for its performers. (ANI)

