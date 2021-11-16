Brussels [Belgium], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said that he proposed to the member states of the union to create a rapid reaction force of five thousand people to solve operational problems.

On Monday and Tuesday, meetings of the foreign and defense ministers of EU member states were held in Brussels.

"We need more robust mandate for our mission in this context is when I proposed the strategic compass text to develop EU rapid deployment capacity that would allow to quickly deploy modular forces up to certain number that we put to 5,000 troops," Borrell said at a press conference after the meeting. (ANI/Sputnik)

